9th Circuit clarifies standard for proving willful FMLA violations

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that plaintiffs alleging violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act must prove that employers showed “reckless disregard” for their rights under the law in order to have an additional year to file a lawsuit.

A unanimous three-judge 9th Circuit panel said it agreed with six other appeals courts considering the issue that the standard for proving willful violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act adopted by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1988 case McLaughlin v. Richland Shoe Co also applied in FMLA cases.

