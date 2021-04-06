No 'clash of Titans' between workers' FMLA, workers' comp rights - 11th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a hospital housekeeping service was not absolved of its legal duty to notify an employee of her right to take leave to treat a work-related knee injury just because it provided her with workers’ compensation benefits.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that if plaintiff Noorjahan Ramji had been given the chance to take leave allowed by the Family and Medical Leave Act, she may have healed enough to pass an “essential functions” test and keep her job with Hospital Housekeeping Systems LLC.

