Supreme Court to consider Foot Locker's bid for review of $180 mln ERISA verdict

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will consider Foot Locker Inc’s request to weigh in on whether plaintiffs in employee-benefit cases can prove classwide claims without showing that each member relied on false or misleading statements.

Foot Locker says the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year created a split with other federal appeals courts when it upheld a $180 million verdict for 16,000 class members in a case claiming the company misled employees about changes to its pension plan. New York-based Foot Locker is represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

