7th Circuit jumpstarts claim that Ford refused to hire Hispanics

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived a proposed class action claim that a skills test administered by Ford Motor Co disproportionately weeded out Hispanic job applicants at a Chicago assembly plant.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that while six of the seven named plaintiffs did not take the test, their reference to it in discrimination charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) was enough to put Ford on notice of their claim.

