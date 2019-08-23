Female Ford workers lose bid to certify class in sexual harassment case

A federal judge has declined to certify a class of female employees at two Ford Motor Co plants in Chicago who claim they were subjected to rampant sexual harassment and assault, saying they have too little in common to move forward as a group.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow in Chicago on Thursday said the proposed class members allege varying degrees of harassing comments, groping and assault, and it would not be possible for Ford to rebut their claims on a classwide basis.

