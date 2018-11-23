Ford says sexual harassment plaintiffs can’t 'interfere' in separate EEOC probe

Ford Motor Co has asked a federal judge to bar female employees at two Chicago plants who are suing the company for sexual harassment from “interfering” in a $10 million settlement of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission probe into similar claims.

In a filing in Chicago federal court on Wednesday, the automaker said the plaintiffs in the proposed class action have no standing to request that the EEOC cease sending notices to potential participants in the settlement, which Ford entered into with the agency last year. And the court has no power over the commission because it is not involved in the class action, Ford said.

