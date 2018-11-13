Westlaw News
November 13, 2018 / 12:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ford workers say notice in EEOC sex harassment settlement is inadequate

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Lawyers for female employees at two Ford Motor Co plants in Chicago who claim they were sexually harassed have told a federal judge that the automaker and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have failed to notify workers of all of their rights in a settlement in a parallel case.

In a filing on Friday in Chicago federal court, the plaintiffs’ lawyers said workers who opt into the EEOC’s $10 million settlement with Ford would be barred from participating in their separate class action lawsuit, and notices workers have received do not explain that they have the right to reject the deal and file their own complaints with the agency.

