Judge says class counsel inadequate in Ford Motor Co sexual harassment case

A federal judge has declined to certify a class of female employees at two Ford Motor Co plants in Chicago who claim they were sexually harassed and assaulted, saying their lawyer could not adequately represent them after his missteps in a similar case against the automaker.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow on Thursday said the plaintiffs’ lead counsel, Keith Hunt, was suspended from practicing law for 30 days and hit with malpractice claims after he was accused of misrepresenting a fee arrangement in a $9 million settlement of sexual harassment claims against Ford.

