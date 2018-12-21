Judge won't block notice to Ford workers in EEOC sexual harassment settlement

A federal judge has denied a bid by female Ford Motor Co employees suing the automaker over sexual harassment allegations at two Chicago plants to stop the company from notifying workers about a $10 million settlement in a related probe by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow in Chicago on Wednesday said that because a class has not been certified in the case, the 31 individual named plaintiffs did not have standing to intervene in the EEOC’s settlement process on behalf of potential class members.

