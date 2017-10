Allergan Plc’s Forest Laboratories unit has agreed to pay $4 million to resolve a lawsuit claiming the drugmaker discriminated against female sales representatives, according to court papers.

The proposed class action settlement, disclosed in papers filed on Friday in Manhattan federal court, would resolve a long-running lawsuit claiming Forest systematically paid women in its sales force less than men.

