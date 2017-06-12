Fired Fox News executive says race bias claims are 'deceptive'

A former Fox News executive says a black employee suing her and the network for racial discrimination used to be a good friend who regularly joked about race and "urban linguistics" and once invited her on a cruise.

Judith Slater, Fox's former comptroller and senior vice president of accounting, said in a motion filed in New York state court in the Bronx on Friday that claims by Monica Douglas and other Fox employees are meritless. Slater, who is represented by Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello, asked a state judge to reject the plaintiffs' bid to amend their lawsuit because their claims are "deceptive" and disingenuous.

