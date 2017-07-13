Fox News pushes sanctions, arbitration in anchor's cyber-harassment case

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 10:06 PM / a month ago

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Fox News Network has doubled down on its bid to sanction a former anchor and her lawyer who have accused the network of hacking her computer and phone and harassing her via social media, telling a federal judge in Manhattan that the lawsuit is "a hoax."

Fox, which is represented by Dechert, said in a reply brief filed on Wednesday that Judd Burstein, who represents Andrea Tantaros, filed the lawsuit in April to generate publicity and force the network into a settlement, despite a lack of evidence to back up the claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t8hCRO

