Fox News pushes sanctions, arbitration in anchor's cyber-harassment case

Fox News Network has doubled down on its bid to sanction a former anchor and her lawyer who have accused the network of hacking her computer and phone and harassing her via social media, telling a federal judge in Manhattan that the lawsuit is "a hoax."

Fox, which is represented by Dechert, said in a reply brief filed on Wednesday that Judd Burstein, who represents Andrea Tantaros, filed the lawsuit in April to generate publicity and force the network into a settlement, despite a lack of evidence to back up the claims.

