Top Fox lawyer named in harassment lawsuits is on voluntary leave

Dianne Brandi, the top in-house lawyer at Fox News and a defendant in several lawsuits accusing network executives of condoning sexual harassment and discrimination, has taken a voluntary leave of absence, the company said on Friday.

A Fox spokeswoman confirmed that Brandi, the network’s executive vice president of legal and business affairs, was on leave, but declined to provide further details. Brandi is one of the last Fox executives still at the network who is caught up in a scandal that began last year when former anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit accusing former network chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.

