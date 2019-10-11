IN BRIEF: Fmr. Fox News stylist says he was fired for complaining about sex, race bias

A former makeup artist for Fox News Network LLC has filed a lawsuit claiming he was harassed because he is gay and Hispanic, and fired after he complained about his treatment by anchor Harris Faulkner and his boss.

Plaintiff Juan Legramandi sued Fox News, Faulkner and other network officials in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday, accusing them of a slew of violations of federal and New York state anti-discrimination laws.

