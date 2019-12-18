Former assistant accuses Fox Rothschild labor lawyers of sexual harassment - lawsuit

A former administrative assistant at Fox Rothschild in New Jersey sued the firm on Wednesday alleging she faced sexual harassment by two lawyers in the firm’s labor and employment practice and was sexually assaulted by one of them on several occasions.

Plaintiff Stephanie Jones in a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan said counsel Ian Siminoff sent her a series of sexually-explicit text messages and photos and sexually assaulted her three times between 2014 and 2017. She also claims partner Michael Barabander, made sexually-charged comments and would often sing “Me and Mrs. Jones,” a song about an extramarital affair.

