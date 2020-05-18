New York judge sends Fox Rothschild sex harassment case to NJ

A federal judge in Manhattan on Monday granted Fox Rothschild’s bid to send a former administrative assistant’s lawsuit claiming she was sexually harassed and assaulted by a lawyer to New Jersey, saying it was “bereft of meaningful reference to New York.”

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said that because Fox Rothschild is based in Philadelphia and plaintiff Stephanie Jones lives in California and worked for the firm in New Jersey, she could not show that the case had any substantial connection to New York.

