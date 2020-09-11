Judge says treating 7-11 franchisees as employees would 'eviscerate franchise model'

A federal judge in Boston has tossed out a proposed class action by 7-Eleven Inc franchisees in Massachusetts who say they are essentially glorified store managers and should be treated as the company’s employees under state wage law.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton on Thursday agreed with 7-Eleven and its lawyers at DLA Piper that Massachusetts’ strict law for determining when workers are employees or independent contractors was trumped by a Federal Trade Commission rule requiring franchisors to exercise “significant control” over franchise owners.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35sdkqn