Calif. worker classification law preempted by federal franchising rules- trade groups

The International Franchise Association and other franchise trade groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming California’s controversial law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors is preempted by federal and state regulations governing franchising.

In a complaint in San Diego federal court, the groups said the control franchisors are required to have over franchise operations in order to license their trademarks would lead to a finding that they are their franchisees’ employers under the California law known as AB5, potentially eviscerating the franchise model.

