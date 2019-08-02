Senate trademark bill would shield franchisors from 'joint employer' liability

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday that would prevent franchisors from being held liable for employment law violations by franchisees when they exercise control over their brands.

The bill would amend the federal Lanham Act to provide that companies such as franchisors that license their trademarks do not create a “joint employment” relationship when they take steps to ensure brand uniformity and quality.

