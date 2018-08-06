FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 10:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jury award for former software firm VP revived by Calif. appeals court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A California state appeals court has reinstated a $556,000 jury award for the former vice president of a pharmaceutical software company, who says its founders recruited him with false promises so they could use his industry contacts to secure funding and customers before firing him.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District in San Francisco on Friday said a trial judge who wiped out more than half the verdict wrongly held that David Lacagnina did not show any harm resulting from Comprehend Systems Inc’s alleged misrepresentations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KzlXkH

