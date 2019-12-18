Westlaw News
December 18, 2019 / 9:34 PM / a few seconds ago

Freelancer groups say California worker classification law unconstitutional

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Groups representing freelance writers and photographers have filed a lawsuit claiming that California’s new law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors is arbitrary and unconstitutional.

In a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday, the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association said a provision of the state law, known as AB5, that says freelancers must be considered employees if they submit more than 35 pieces in a year violates the workers’ free speech and equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sL503t

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below