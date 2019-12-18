Freelancer groups say California worker classification law unconstitutional

Groups representing freelance writers and photographers have filed a lawsuit claiming that California’s new law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors is arbitrary and unconstitutional.

In a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday, the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association said a provision of the state law, known as AB5, that says freelancers must be considered employees if they submit more than 35 pieces in a year violates the workers’ free speech and equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution.

