Frontier accused of bias against pregnant, breastfeeding pilots and flight attendants

Frontier Airlines Inc in a pair of lawsuits filed on Tuesday was accused of violating federal and state laws by forcing pregnant pilots and flight attendants onto unpaid leave and barring them from pumping breast milk while on duty.

Four Frontier flight attendants in a proposed class action in federal court in Denver said the airline penalized them for pregnancy-related absences and failed to provide accommodations such as giving them “ground assignments” when they were in the final trimester of their pregnancies and could no longer fly.

