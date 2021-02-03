Biden guts federal bargaining impasse panel criticized by unions

President Joe Biden has removed all 10 members of a federal panel that mediates impasses between federal agencies and their employees’ unions who had been appointed by former President Donald Trump, an agency official said.

Biden on Tuesday requested that the members of the Federal Service Impasses Panel (FSIP) resign, according to an official at the Federal Labor Relations Authority who was not authorized to speak about the matter and requested anonymity. Eight of the members resigned and two others were removed, the official said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cy0Il4