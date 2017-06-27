FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC urges 2nd Circuit to back gay skydiving instructor's bias claims
#Westlaw News
June 27, 2017 / 12:45 AM / in 4 months

EEOC urges 2nd Circuit to back gay skydiving instructor's bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says a federal appeals court should overturn its precedent that says federal law does not protect gay workers from discrimination, claiming it is outdated and leads to “absurd results.”

The amicus brief filed by the commission with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday is the latest sign that the agency is not backing off its stance adopted under the Obama administration that the ban on sex discrimination in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to bias against gay workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tPJvLc

