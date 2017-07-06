FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit won't reconsider ruling on bias claims by gay workers
July 6, 2017 / 10:57 PM / a month ago

11th Circuit won't reconsider ruling on bias claims by gay workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday declined to revisit its recent decision saying federal law prohibiting sex discrimination by employers does not extend protections to gay workers, potentially teeing up the issue for the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Atlanta-based court in a single-sentence order denied en banc review of a March ruling from a three-judge panel that dismissed claims by Jameka Evans, a former security guard at Georgia Regional Hospital, who said she was forced to quit because she is gay.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tvULN7

