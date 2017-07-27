FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservative groups join DOJ, say no Title VII protections for gay workers
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2017 / 11:55 PM / 19 days ago

Conservative groups join DOJ, say no Title VII protections for gay workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Several conservative and Christian groups have joined the U.S. Department of Justice in lining up behind a New York skydiving company that is asking a federal appeals court to rule that a law banning sex discrimination in the workplace does not protect gay employees.

The Christian Legal Society, the National Association of Evangelicals, the Conservative Legal Defense and Education Fund and others in three amicus briefs filed on Wednesday told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that treating discrimination against gay workers as a form of sex bias could infringe on the rights of employers who oppose homosexuality.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w4yeqE

