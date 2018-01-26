FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 10:38 PM / in 2 hours

1st Circuit says sexual orientation can be 'plus factor' in sex bias cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Quote in 5th paragraph may be objectionable to some readers.)

By Daniel Wiessner

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that federal anti-discrimination law extends protections to gay and lesbian workers in cases where they claim they faced discrimination based on both their sexual orientation and sex.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a $700,000 jury award for Lori Franchina, a former firefighter in Providence, Rhode Island who claimed she faced persistent harassment and abuse from male colleagues because she is a woman and gay.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BwaZYV

