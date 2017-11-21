FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lambda Legal asks SCOTUS to hear gay bias case despite employer's absence
#Westlaw News
November 21, 2017 / 10:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lambda Legal asks SCOTUS to hear gay bias case despite employer's absence

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Lambda Legal has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case it brought on behalf of a former security guard who says she was harassed at work because she is gay, even though the state-run Georgia hospital that she sued has said it will not take a position in the case.

Lawyers from Lambda, an LGBT group, submitted a reply brief on Monday saying the fact that Georgia Regional Hospital, which is represented by the state attorney general’s office, will not participate should not stop the high court from considering for the first time whether discrimination against gay workers is a form of unlawful sex bias.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iDGYjf

