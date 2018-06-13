Republican AGs urge 8th Circuit to reject Title VII gay bias claims

Republican attorney generals from eight states asked a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday to refrain from becoming the latest to rule that the federal law banning sex bias in the workplace extends protections to gay workers.

Led by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, the officials filed an amicus brief with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals arguing that Congress did not understand “sex” to include sexual orientation when it adopted Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and courts cannot now rewrite the law.

