SF Giants score in bid to send guard's wage claim to arbitration
#Westlaw News
October 20, 2017 / 1:55 AM / 2 days ago

SF Giants score in bid to send guard's wage claim to arbitration

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A mid-level California appeals court has ruled that a security guard for the San Francisco Giants must arbitrate his claim that the baseball team violated a state law requiring immediate payment of wages.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District on Wednesday said because George Melendez’s proposed class action lawsuit hinges on the terms of a collective bargaining agreement, it must be arbitrated under the federal Labor Management Relations Act. The Giants are represented by Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zBVnmU

