Cali court revives subpoena to ID workers behind Glassdoor posts

A California state appeals court has revived a software maker's bid to force Glassdoor Inc to identify workers who posted anonymous reviews about the company, saying it should have a chance to prove their claims were defamatory.

A three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District on Wednesday unanimously ruled that the reviews on Glassdoor's website about ZL Technologies Inc included statements that could be proven false, so the company had viable defamation claims against most of the posters. Milpitas, California-based ZL makes data archiving software.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gOwKhA