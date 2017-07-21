FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Cali court revives subpoena to ID workers behind Glassdoor posts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 20, 2017 / 10:39 PM / a month ago

Cali court revives subpoena to ID workers behind Glassdoor posts

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A California state appeals court has revived a software maker's bid to force Glassdoor Inc to identify workers who posted anonymous reviews about the company, saying it should have a chance to prove their claims were defamatory.

A three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District on Wednesday unanimously ruled that the reviews on Glassdoor's website about ZL Technologies Inc included statements that could be proven false, so the company had viable defamation claims against most of the posters. Milpitas, California-based ZL makes data archiving software.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gOwKhA

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.