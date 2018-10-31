Jury sides with tech firm in EEOC row over worker's Glassdoor post

A federal jury in San Francisco has found in favor of an educational technology company that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had accused of firing a transgender employee in retaliation for posting complaints on Glassdoor.

After a four-day trial, the jury said on Monday that the EEOC failed to prove that IXL Learning Inc’s firing of product analyst Adrian Duane was illegal after he said on the job rating and recruiting website that only “a family-oriented white or Asian straight or mainstream gay person” could fit in at the company.

