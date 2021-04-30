GoJet can't shake $400k jury award in pilot's FMLA case - 7th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court has rejected GoJet Airlines LLC’s attempts to undo a $426,000 judgment for a former pilot who was fired after being diagnosed with diabetes, and ordered a federal judge to consider awarding him even more.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said a federal judge in Illinois was right to rule that a collective bargaining agreement between GoJet and plaintiff John Cloutier’s union did not require him to arbitrate his claims, and to send the case to a jury.

