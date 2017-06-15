Judge says Goldman Sachs can appeal ruling in sex bias case

A federal judge in Manhattan has granted Goldman Sachs & Co's request to appeal her recent decision that two former vice presidents at the investment bank may seek to be reinstated to their jobs even though they do not allege they were unlawfully fired.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres on Wednesday said courts are split on the question, as well as the broader issue of whether workers who quit or were lawfully fired may seek injunctive relief from their former employers. She agreed with Goldman, which is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell, that the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should review her April ruling.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tsALtk