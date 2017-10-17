Goldman Sachs says changes to performance reviews block some sex bias claims

Goldman Sachs & Co has told a federal judge in Manhattan that recent changes the investment bank made to its employee performance review system foreclose a bid by female former employees to order the company to cease engaging in sex discrimination.

The company in a court filing on Friday said that since 2014, it has moved away from the number-based review process that plaintiffs in the 2010 lawsuit claim led to systematic bias against women, so they could not now seek prospective injunctive relief against Goldman.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gp9bMD