Goldman, sex bias plaintiffs duel over impact of job review changes

The plaintiffs in a major sex bias case against Goldman Sachs & Co have told a federal judge in Manhattan that “superficial modifications” the investment bank made to its performance review process should have no impact on their legal claims.

The group of female former Goldman employees on Monday asked U.S. Magistrate Judge James Francis to reject Goldman’s claims that the plaintiffs cannot seek an injunction barring the bank from discriminating against women because of a recent overhaul of its job evaluation process. The plaintiffs are represented by Outten & Golden and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Goldman is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell.

