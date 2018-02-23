FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 11:02 PM / a day ago

Former Google engineer says he was fired over 'social activism'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A former engineer at Alphabet Inc’s Google has filed a lawsuit accusing the company of firing him for pushing back against the alleged harassment of minority, LGBT and female workers on internal social networking websites.

Tim Chevalier said in the lawsuit filed in California state court in San Francisco on Wednesday that some of his coworkers criticized diversity policies, belittled colleagues who complained about racism or sexism, and called homosexuality immoral.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2otvXTK

