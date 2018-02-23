Former Google engineer says he was fired over 'social activism'

A former engineer at Alphabet Inc’s Google has filed a lawsuit accusing the company of firing him for pushing back against the alleged harassment of minority, LGBT and female workers on internal social networking websites.

Tim Chevalier said in the lawsuit filed in California state court in San Francisco on Wednesday that some of his coworkers criticized diversity policies, belittled colleagues who complained about racism or sexism, and called homosexuality immoral.

