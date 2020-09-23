Google, Adecco must face Calif. workers' challenge to confidentiality pacts

A California state appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing Alphabet Inc’s Google and staffing firm Adecco of violating employees’ free-speech rights and various California labor laws by requiring workers to sign wide-ranging confidentiality agreements.

The California Court of Appeal, 1st Appellate District in San Francisco said Tuesday the claims in the 2016 lawsuit were not preempted by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) because they alleged infringements on workers’ individual rights, and not the right to collectively advocate for better working conditions covered by the federal law.

