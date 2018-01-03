FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 10:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Google faces fresh claims in California sex bias class action

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A group of female former employees at Alphabet Inc’s Google filed an amended complaint on Wednesday accusing the tech giant of discriminating against women in pay and promotions, after a state judge said their claims were too broad and vague.

The amended complaint filed in California state court in San Francisco follows a state judge’s ruling last month that said the class action claims were inappropriate because they were brought on behalf of all women who worked for Google in California, and that the plaintiffs failed to show how specific groups of women were affected by Google’s pay policies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lQyLZH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
