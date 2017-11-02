FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google job applicant asks judge to keep age-bias claims alive
November 2, 2017 / 11:20 PM / in 2 hours

Google job applicant asks judge to keep age-bias claims alive

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A woman who says Alphabet Inc’s Google refuses to hire older workers has asked a federal judge to rule that job applicants are not limited in the type of age bias claims they can pursue against the company.

Cheryl Fillekes’ lawyers at Kotchen & Low told U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Francisco that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act permits unsuccessful job applicants to bring disparate impact claims, and not just disparate treatment claims. Fillekes asked the judge to deny Google’s motion to dismiss the case in a court filing on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z8x3cf

