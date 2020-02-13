Google loses bid to strike class-action claims from wage-and-hour case

A federal judge in California has rejected a bid by Alphabet Inc’s Google to toss out class-action claims in a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of various wage-and-hour violations, including denying workers meal and rest breaks and failing to pay overtime.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose on Wednesday said proposed subclasses in the 2017 lawsuit defined by workers’ job duties instead of their formal titles were “sufficiently definite,” rejecting Google’s claim that the classes were amorphous and imprecise.

