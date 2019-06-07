Google loses bid to toss bias claims by conservative job applicants

A California state judge on Friday rejected Google’s bid to toss out claims that it refused to hire job applicants with conservative political views.

Superior Court Judge Brian Walsh at a hearing in San Jose denied Google’s motion to strike the class-action claims from the 2018 lawsuit by two spurned job applicants, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said. On Thursday, Walsh said in a written tentative ruling that the company had not met the high bar of showing the plaintiffs’ claims were “unintelligible.”

