Westlaw News
June 7, 2019 / 11:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Google loses bid to toss bias claims by conservative job applicants

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A California state judge on Friday rejected Google’s bid to toss out claims that it refused to hire job applicants with conservative political views.

Superior Court Judge Brian Walsh at a hearing in San Jose denied Google’s motion to strike the class-action claims from the 2018 lawsuit by two spurned job applicants, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said. On Thursday, Walsh said in a written tentative ruling that the company had not met the high bar of showing the plaintiffs’ claims were “unintelligible.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XxhLt3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below