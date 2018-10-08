FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Google reaches tentative settlement in age-bias class action

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Google has reached a tentative deal with a class of older job applicants to settle claims that the tech giant interviewed them to give the impression that it cared about diversity, but then passed them over for engineering jobs because of their age.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California on Friday granted a joint motion filed earlier in the day by Google and the plaintiffs to stay the case pending a final deal. They did not disclose any details of the tentative settlement, and said they would file a proposal in the next 90 days.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zZynAp

