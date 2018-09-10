Google renews bid to decertify age bias class action

Alphabet Inc’s Google has urged a federal judge in California to reconsider her recent denial of its bid to decertify a class of job applicants who are suing the company for age discrimination.

Google’s lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday filed a motion telling U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose that a report the plaintiffs’ expert submitted shortly before her August decision not to decertify the class shows little disparity in job offers Google made to workers under and over 40.

