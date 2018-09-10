FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 10, 2018 / 11:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Google renews bid to decertify age bias class action

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Alphabet Inc’s Google has urged a federal judge in California to reconsider her recent denial of its bid to decertify a class of job applicants who are suing the company for age discrimination.

Google’s lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday filed a motion telling U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose that a report the plaintiffs’ expert submitted shortly before her August decision not to decertify the class shows little disparity in job offers Google made to workers under and over 40.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oXKx6q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.