Google settles job applicants' age-bias claims for $11 mln

Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC has agreed to pay $11 million to settle claims by approximately 230 older job applicants that the tech giant interviewed them to give the impression that it cared about diversity, but then passed them over for engineering jobs because of their age.

Google, represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, and the plaintiffs’ lawyers at Kotchen & Low filed a joint settlement proposal in federal court in San Jose, California on Friday. Google denied any wrongdoing in the settlement, which must be approved by a federal judge.

