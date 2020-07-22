Plaintiffs in Google equal pay lawsuit move to certify class of 11,000 women

Four former employees of Alphabet Inc’s Google who have accused the tech giant of paying women less than men and giving them fewer responsibilities moved late Tuesday to certify a class of nearly 11,000 female workers in California.

The plaintiffs in the 2017 lawsuit, represented by Altshuler Berzon and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, said in a filing in state court in San Francisco that Google’s centralized compensation system led to women being underpaid across job categories, from software engineers to company-provided preschool teachers.

