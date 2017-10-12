Former Grant & Eisenhofer lawyer says he didn't poach Celgene whistleblower

A former Grant & Eisenhofer lawyer has asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. to toss out the firm’s “recklessly false” claims that he unlawfully poached a client in a whistleblower case against Celgene Corp that recently settled for $280 million.

Reuben Guttman said he brought the whistleblower, Beverly Brown, to the firm and that she followed him when he left Grant & Eisenhofer in 2015. Guttman, who is now a name partner at plaintiffs’ firm Guttman Buschner & Brooks, is represented by Outten & Golden.

