Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Grocer groups lose challenge to Seattle hazard pay law

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Seattle has dismissed a lawsuit by two trade groups over the city’s requirement that larger grocery stores pay workers an additional $4 an hour in hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenor’s said Seattle’s law does not interfere with collective bargaining or violate grocery stores’ equal-protection rights, as the Northwest Grocery Association and Washington Food Industry Association argued. It was one of the first rulings in a series of lawsuits challenging hazard-pay laws adopted by West Coast cities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Nx0zEf

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up