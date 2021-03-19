Grocer groups lose challenge to Seattle hazard pay law

A federal judge in Seattle has dismissed a lawsuit by two trade groups over the city’s requirement that larger grocery stores pay workers an additional $4 an hour in hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenor’s said Seattle’s law does not interfere with collective bargaining or violate grocery stores’ equal-protection rights, as the Northwest Grocery Association and Washington Food Industry Association argued. It was one of the first rulings in a series of lawsuits challenging hazard-pay laws adopted by West Coast cities.

