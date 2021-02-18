Grocery trade group challenges California cities' hazard pay laws

A trade group representing grocers in California has filed a pair of lawsuits seeking to strike down requirements that larger grocery stores in the cities of West Hollywood and San Leandro add $5 an hour to workers’ wages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California Grocers Association, represented by Morrison Foerster, lodged virtually identical complaints in federal courts in Oakland and Los Angeles on Wednesday claiming the “hazard pay” laws adopted this month violate grocers’ equal-protection rights and are preempted by the National Labor Relations Act.

