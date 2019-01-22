Case to Watch: 9th Circuit to consider if worker classification tests apply to 'gig economy'

A former Grubhub Inc delivery driver is trying to convince the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to become the first federal appeals court to rule that a “gig economy” company misclassified its workers as independent contractors, with potentially far-reaching implications for the industry.

The driver, Raef Lawson, has asked the 9th Circuit to revive his lawsuit accusing Grubhub of depriving him of various legal protections for employees in violation of California law. A federal judge in San Francisco last February said Grubhub did not exercise enough control over the driver to be considered his employer.

